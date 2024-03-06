‘Forever Chemicals’ Will No Longer Be Used In Food In New York

A landmark rule hopes to eliminate "forever chemicals" that are very harmful to humans.

The FDA confirmed that food packaging that contains harmful, long-lasting man-made chemicals will no longer be sold in New York.

Where PFAS Is Found

The landmark ruling applies to all chemicals called PFAS , commonly known as "forever chemicals," which don't break down and have been associated with serious health risks.

They have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1950s. They are often found in fast food wrappers, popcorn bags and pizza boxes.

PFAS are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat, the FDA reports.

PFAS are also typically found in non-stick cookware; water-repellent clothing; stain-resistant fabrics and carpets; some cosmetics; some firefighting foams; and products that resist grease, water, and oil.

Health Effects From Exposure To PFAS

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to serious health effects, according to the FDA. Some studies in people have shown that exposure to certain PFAS might affect people’s health in the following ways:

Adversely affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and children

Lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant

Interfere with the body’s natural hormones

Increase cholesterol levels

Affect the immune system

Increase the risks for some cancers

PFAS No Longer In Food Packages Sold Nationwide

On Wednesday, the FDA announced food packages that contained PFAS will no longer be sold nationwide.

"This means the major source of dietary exposure to PFAS from food packaging like fast-food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers and pet food bags is being eliminated," FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones said.

Jones believes this is a major "win for public health" which was made possible thanks to FDA "research and leadership."

