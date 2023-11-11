Don’t Eat: Lead Found More Food In New York State, Get Tested
The FDA now says to not eat more food products and if you do, get tested right away.
More children's food has been recalled after more illnesses were discovered.
High Levels Of Lead Found In Fruit Puree Pouches
The FDA urges parents to take their children to the doctor for a blood test if they ate recalled WanaBana products.
This warning comes after four kids had elevated levels of lead.
WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree, according to the FDA.
More Children's Food Recalled
FDA Advises Parents and Caregivers Not to Buy or Feed Rrecalled Produts To Toddlers and Young Children Because of Elevated Lead Levels
The FDA issued a public health alert advising parents and caregivers not to purchase or feed the above products to toddlers and young children because the food may contain high lead levels.
"Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches and should discard them," the FDA states. "These products have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products."
Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure, the FDA reports.
"If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the FDA said.
As of this writing, at least seven children have gotten sick, with more illnesses being investigated, according to the FDA.
"FDA has received additional reports of illnesses and is working to evaluate those complaints. FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses," the FDA adds.
Lead Exposure Symptoms
The following symptoms may occur after short-term exposure to lead
- Headache
- Abdominal pain/Colic
- Vomiting
- Anemia
Longer-term exposure could result in these additional symptoms:
- Irritability
- Lethargy
- Fatigue
- Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning
- Occasional abdominal discomfort
- Constipation
- Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility
- Headache
- Tremor
- Weight loss