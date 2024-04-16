Disguised Cops, Speed Ticket Cameras Ticketing New York Drivers

New York State confirmed some new sneaky tricks to catch speeding drivers.

New York State is participating in Work Zone Awareness Week.

Work Zone Awareness Week Starts In New York State

Work Zone Awareness Week started on Monday and will run through Friday. This year's theme is:

Work Zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in honor of Work Zone Awareness Week the "Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program" which is run by the New York State Thruway Authority and New York State DOT will continue this week.

"I call on all New Yorkers to recognize the importance of highway workers as we commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week," Hochul said.

Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement In New York State

How Much Will You Be Fined?

Fines through the pilot program are:

$50: First violation

$75: Second violation

$100: Third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation

Operation Hardhat Continues In New York State

New York State Landmarks To Be Lit Orange

In recognition of Go Orange Day, Hochul also announced state landmarks will be lit in orange on Wednesday, April 17 in honor of highway workers across New York State.

“New Yorkers owe our highway workers a debt of gratitude for the work that they do to keep our roadways functional and safe,” Hochul said. “The easiest way we can thank them is by driving safely through work zones and giving them plenty of space, making sure that they get home to their families everyday.

The landmarks to be lit on April 17 include:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Niagara Falls

Empire State Plaza

One World Trade Center

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

