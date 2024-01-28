Widening Route 17 In New York Is ‘Worst Way’ To Improve Highway

Officials are shooting down the idea of widening Route 17 in the Hudson Valley.

The Regional Plan Association looked into the idea of widening Route 17 in the Hudson Valley

Not Backing Plan To Widen Route 17 In Orange, Sullivan Counties

Google Google loading...

In 2019, over 100 representatives of economic development, business, tourism, construction and more gathered in Albany to push for state funding to widen Route 17 in Orange and Sullivan counties.

The effort wants to add a third lane, in both directions, between Harriman and Exit 103 in Monticello on Route 17. Coalition members say the expansion is critical to help reduce traffic, improve safety, protect the environment, accommodate growth and enhance the effort to upgrade Route 17 to Interstate 86 in the region.

The Regional Plan Association is not backing the plan to widen Route 17 in Orange and Sullivan counties.

Worst Way To Improve Route 17 In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

In fact, officials believe it would be the "worst way" to improve Route 17.

The agency released a report saying that research shows highway widening does not solve congestion and other transportation problems.

"Some interest groups have seized on the third lane alternative and assumed the DOT project will add such a lane. Much of the public discussion, then, has assumed a wider highway along the 45-mile corridor from Harriman to Monticello, NY. In fact, widening the road could actually be the worst way to achieve the desired improvements in the corridor," the Regional Plan Association stated.

Hochul Announces Major Milestone on Transformative Conversion of State Route 17 into Interstate 86

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

In October 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.

"As we continue to improve our infrastructure across the Empire State, we are laser-focused on delivering smart projects like this monumental investment in the Mid-Hudson region that maximize impact on regional economies," Hochul said. "The Route 17 Draft Environmental Impact Statement kicks off this transformative project, which will enhance tourism, economic competitiveness and quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The Mid-Hudson region is a jewel of the New York State and with this project we are helping this region not only meet, but exceed its future potential."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

'Historic' Conversion of Route 17 To I-86 in Orange, Sullivan Counties

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hochul confirmed work started on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement. The environmental impact study must be completed before officials can move ahead with the conversion of State Route 17 into Interstate 86.

The start of the environmental review comes after $1 billion was given to the project in the recently adopted State Capital, officials say. Public outreach is expected to begin in early 2023. will begin next year and up to one billion dollars.

A third lane will be added during the conversion.

"Converting State Route 17 in Orange and Sullivan counties to Interstate 86 will relieve road congestion and further fuel what has already been explosive growth in the region," Hochul's office stated.

Hudson Valley Coalition Rallies for Upgrades to Route 17

17-Forward-Coaltion 17-Forward-Coalition loading...

17-Forward-86 is a coalition that represents Hudson Valley residents.

"The proposed expansion of Route 17 will strengthen the region’s economy by improving access for tourists and businesses while enhancing commuter safety and reducing environmental damage from vehicular emissions caused by idling motorists. The expansion will also improve quality of life for residents who face increased traffic on side roads as a result of commuters trying to get around Route 17’s congestion," 17-Forward-86 states on its website.

According to 17-Forward-86, expanding Route 17 will strengthen the economy, increase the safety of drivers and help the environment by lessening vehicular emissions caused by idling motorists stuck in traffic on Route 17.

17-Forward-86 Coalition 17-Forward-86 Coalition loading...

"The expansion will also improve quality of life for residents who face increased traffic on side roads as a result of commuters trying to get around Route 17’s congestion," 17-Forward-86 wrote on its website.

The coalition believes "expanding Route 17 is vital to (the) quality of life and the economic well-being of the Hudson Valley and Sullivan Catskills."

Highlights from 2024-25 New York State Budget On January 16, 2025, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released the first draft of the 2024-25 state budget. The State Budget, which can be revised by the New York State Legislature, is currently pegged at $233 billion. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.