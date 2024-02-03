Cause Of Dolphin Death’s In New York State Remains A Mystery

Officials were shocked to find a dolphin that was washed onto shore in New York State.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its first Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report in about two weeks.

Among the items in this report, was a Putnam County, New York man accused of spray-painting squirrels red and Dolphin washing ashore on Long Island.

Dolphin on the Beach – Suffolk County

Back on Jan. 11, the New York State DEC received a report of a dolphin on Cedar Beach in Babylon.

ECO Dickson responded to the location and was joined by town of Babylon Operations Department employees who were working nearby to repair storm damage.

Officials soon found the dolphin. The dolphin was deceased when found by state officials, according to the DEC.

Cause Of Dolphin Deaths In New York Unclear

It's believed storm-related activity caused the dolphin to wash up on the beach, but an investigation for the cause of the death is still under investigation.

"It appeared the deceased dolphin had washed up on the beach due to storm-related high winds and tides. Officer Dickson contacted the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) and the organization expressed interest in conducting a necropsy to identify the cause of death. ECO Dickson and Babylon employees assisted AMSEAS with preparing the dolphin for transport to their animal lab. Results of the necropsy are pending," the DEC stated in a press release.

