Awful Traffic, Schools Closing As Biden Visits ‘Snobby’ New York Town

Schools in the Hudson Valley are closing early and roads will be closed as President Joe Biden returns to the Hudson Valley.

President Biden will be in the Lower Hudson Valley on Thursday for a high-priced celebrity fundraiser.

President Joe Biden Coming To Westchester County, New York

The President will be in Westchester County, New York for a fundraising event on Thursday, April 25 hosted by Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, according to the Biden Victory Fund.

Tickets range from $3,300 to $100,000.

Event Scheduled For Irvington, New York

The event will take place on Thursday in Irvington, New York. For safety reasons, the exact location of the event won't be made public.

Schools Closing Early

Some schools in the Lower Hudson Valley will be closing early on Thursday before President Biden arrives in Westchester County.

Hudson Valley Post has learned schools in Tarrytown, Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley and Irvington all announced early dismissal.

Irvington students will be released between 11 a.m. and noon.

'Significant Traffic' Expected

Police in Irvington are telling all to avoid traveling in the area after 2 p.m. Thursday.

"To avoid significant delays, we are advising motorists to avoid traveling in the area after 2:00 p.m.," the Irvington Police Department stated on Facebook.

For security concerns specific road closures won't be announced.

"Significant traffic impacts are expected from mid-afternoon through rush hour. In addition, there will also be several major thoroughfares subject to long-term closures in Westchester County, which will add to the traffic impacts on secondary roads," police added.

Service on Metro-North isn't expected to be impacted.

