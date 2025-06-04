Jay-Z Makes a Major Push to Open the First Black-Owned Casino in Times Square

Jay-Z recently strengthened his bid to open the first Black-owned casino in Times Square by making an appearance at the State Capitol.

Jay-Z Politics for New Casino

On May 20, Hov sat for a meeting with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, where he bid for one of the three gaming licenses expected to be issued in New York in 2025, specifically a Caesars Palace casino in Times Square, CBS Albany reports. If Hov's Roc Nation lands the bid, he will become only the second Black casino owner in U.S. history, according to Black Enterprise, and the first African-American to own a casino in Times Square.

Roc Nation's Bid for a Casino in Times Square

Roc Nation has joined SL Green Realty Corp. and Caesars Entertainment on its bid to get a casino in The Big Apple. In 2023, Roc Nation released a statement about their plans.

"A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City," the open letter began. "A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly."

"The winning licensee must always put the well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents," the letter continued. "This is too important of a moment in our city’s illustrious history. Times Square, the epicenter of entertainment with a palpable energy, is unmatched. Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of culture. There’s no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World."

Last year, Roc Nation pledged millions of dollars in grants throughout the New York area if it won the bid.

Check out photos of Jay-Z at the State Capitol below.

