With two restaurants already in Monmouth County and 7 more in towns throughout New Jersey, plans are moving forward to open up a new location, this one in Camden County.

This family-run chain just received approval, from town council, for the transfer of a liquor license from another business in town.

This is exciting news considering I've been to the Mount Laurel restaurant twice in the past month!

It's only been open since this past summer, but it's one of my new favorite places to go.

They always have a large crowd and people always say how much they love it. The food is really good...they have delicious wings!

I'm super excited about another location coming to South Jersey.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, according to Patch.com, is expected to open next spring in Cherry Hill. It's replacing the old Houlihan's on Route 70.

So what's on the menu at Tommy's Tavern + Tap? Salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches, wings, penne vodka, BBQ Chicken, pulled pork mac & cheese, and so much more.

Check out their website because the list goes on and on. They have pizza too!

"I grew up learning many old school values which have guided me my entire life...values like 'always work hard,' 'never cut corners,' 'always do your best,' and 'keep your word.' Today these values help guide our family owned business...and I passionately believe in passing along these values to my children and grandchildren," according to Tommy's Tavern + Tap.

They also have locations in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains and Mount Laurel. As well as Staten Island and Newark, Delaware.