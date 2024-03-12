Which 2 New York Cities Are Vying For Top 10 Food Festivals in US?

Food festivals happen all over the country but not all are created equal. Twenty cities in the United States are nominated for holding the best food festivals. Two of the absolute best are right here in New York State.

The USA Today's 10 Best Cities for Food Festivals needs your vote. The reader's choice poll lists the twenty cities that are vying to be in the top 10 for their food festival. Two cities in New York State make this prestigious list.

What Is The Criteria For Best Food Festival?

According to USA Today's 10 Best Cities Food Festival, Mouthwatering tastings, live cooking demos, beautiful venues, and top-notch chefs make these food festivals the best. A panel of culinary experts nominated their top 20 picks, and now get to vote for the top 10.

Which Two New York Cities' Food Festivals Made The Top 10?

Syracuse holds The International Taste Festival at the New York State Fairgrounds. Festival goers sample homegrown favorites and foods from around the world. This family-friendly event has live entertainment and a 5K/10K race.

The other New York city that makes the top 20 is Buffalo. They hold Taste of Buffalo and I can attest that this is one of the best food festivals by far. Taste of Buffalo shows off Buffalo's food truck and restaurant scene and wines from New York State vineyards.

They also have what the Buffalo area is known for, beef on weck, sponge candy, chicken wings, and more. The event raises scholarship money for college-bound students committed to studying hospitality and culinary arts.

You Can Vote For The Top Ten Food Festival

Vote for your favorite city's Food Festival. You can vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, March 18th at noon. The top ten will be revealed on Wednesday, March 27th.