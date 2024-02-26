Teen driver crashes into Uber in Toms River, NJ, report says

🚨The teen driver was going to pick up her mother from work

🚨She almost hit a vehicle pulling out of her driveway

🚨The driver lost control and hit a second vehicle with an Uber driver and passenger

TOMS RIVER — A 17-year-old driver with only a learner’s permit crashed into two vehicles, including an Uber, on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The teenage girl, who was driving with an unlicensed 17-year-old passenger, almost hit a southbound vehicle as she pulled out of a driveway, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press. The girl then lost control of her vehicle and went into the northbound lanes, where she struck an Uber driver and their passenger, the report said.

The girl's father told police that he let his daughter drive to pick up her mother from work.

Drivers with a learner's permit must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years of age with a minimum of three years of driving experience.

Toms River police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5

Still More NJ DOT humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander