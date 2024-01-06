Back in October, the Powerball was a whopping $1.76 billion, and although no one from New York won that enormous jackpot, someone in Upstate New York was holding a $1 million ticket. We now know who that lucky winner is, well sort of.

This Upstate NYer Was So Close to Winning Over A Billion!

Even though one million dollars is awesome, the winner was only the Powerball number away from winning the $1.76 billion! The winning numbers for the October 11th Powerball drawing were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball number was 10. The winner had all five numbers without the Powerball number.

Where Was The Winning Powerball Ticket Sold?

The $1 million Powerball winning ticket was sold in Saratoga County. It was sold at a popular Stewart's Shop. This Stewart's Shop is located at 2467 Route 9 in Ballston Spa/Malta.

Who Claimed The $1 Million Powerball Jackpot?

In New York State, you technically can't remain anonymous but many New York Lottery winners have found a loophole. They create an LLC (limited liability corporation). This allows the actual winner to hide behind the name of the LLC instead of their actual identity.

The group that claimed the $1 million Powerball is The BH NY Partnership LLC of Ballston Spa. We can only speculate what the name means. The BH NY Partnership LLC opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000, after required withholdings.