27 products sold at NJ pharmacies could blind you, FDA warns

⚫ The FDA warns consumers not to purchase more than 25 eye drop products

⚫ The over-the-counter products may cause severe eye infections

The Federal Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase and to immediately stop using 27 over-the-counter eyedrops due to the potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.

A full list of affected products can be found here.

These products are marketed under the following brands:

CVS Health

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Rite Aid

Target Up & Up

Velocity Pharma

Walmart

Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their healthcare provider and seek medical care immediately.

The FDA recommended the manufacturers of these products recall all lots on Oct. 25, after agency investigators found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental samplings of critical drug production areas in the facility.

CVS, Rite Aid, Target, and Walmart are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby, and Velocity may still be available in stores and online, but should not be purchased.

The FDA has not received any adverse reports of eye infections associated with these eye drop products at this time.

If you do experience a problem, please report it here.

