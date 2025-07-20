Castkill Resort Receives High Praise

A historic, family-friendly resort/castle located in the Catskill Mountains is no stranger to accolades and high praise, and it has recently added some new honors to its storied tradition.

Founded by the Smiley Family in 1869, the Mohonk Mountain House is a spectacular Victorian castle nestled in New Paltz, perched atop a mountain, bordering the clear waters of Lake Mohonk.

attachment-Mohink 3 Photo: Historic Hotels of America loading...

You only need to go 90 miles north of NYC, or about an hour and 10 minutes south of Albany, to surround yourself with 40,000 acres of pristine forest and one of the most acclaimed family resorts in the USA.

The Mohonk Mountain House is a National Historic Landmark resort that offers an inclusive experience, serving farm-to-table meals daily, and includes most activities in the rate.

attachment-Mohonk Mountai House Nat Hist Hotels of America Photo: Historic Hotels of America loading...

USA Today Readers Poll

It's not all that unusual for an Upstate New York business or place to be nominated, or even win, a "Best in the USA" award from USA Today.

However, what sets the Mohonk Mountain House apart from many others is that it was nominated for not one, not two, but five separate USA Today Reader Poll categories.

The nominations included:

Best Hotel Fitness Center

Best All-Inclusive Resort

Best Destination Resort

Best Family Resort,

Best Historic Hotel / Resort

attachment-Mohonk 2 Photo: Historic Hotels of America loading...

Here's, in part, what the USA Today Readers Poll had to say about the Mohonk Mountain House:

"Staying in a castle is only the beginning of the fantasy vacation that families can fashion at the all-inclusive Mohonk Mountain House in the Hudson Valley. Most outdoor activities are included in the rates, and the Kids' Club and buffet-style dining at breakfast are just two of a number of things that make this an ideal spot for the entire family."

Voting is Underway Now

While it's great to be recognized, it's even nicer to win! You can place a vote for any of the five categories Mohonk is nominated for by clicking this link.

