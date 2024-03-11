Upstate NY Sheriff Sgt. Dies Breaking Up Fight In A Casino

This is heartbreaking news, and all of our thoughts are with the family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues of Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"Words cannot describe the loss our Office feels with the passing of Sergeant Sanfratello. May he rest in peace." Genesee County Sheriff's Office - Batavia, NY

Sanfratello, who according to the New York Post, began his career as a dispatcher with the sheriff’s office in 1992 before becoming a deputy sheriff in 1996 and a sergeant in 2007.

He was working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs, a casino and hotel about 35 miles west of Rochester when the fight broke out about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday according to sources.

Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, passed away from injuries while trying to break up a fight at a casino in Upstate NY Photo: Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, passed away from injuries while trying to break up a fight at a casino in Upstate NY Photo: Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

Incident at Batavia Downs Casino

According to the NY Post, Sanfratello, along with staff inside Batavia Downs Casino, was attempting to rid both Michael Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, from the casino when Wilcox attacked Sanfrantello.

Both Elmore and Wilcox were placed under arrest, and face multiple charges.

Upstate NY Sheriff dies during Casino Brawl, Upstate NY News, sheriff dies breaking up fight in a New York Casino, Upstate NY News, 518-news, 518news The mugshots of Michael Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, of Batavia, NY. Both were involved in the melee inside Batavia Downs Casino over the weekend that took the life of a longtime Sheriff Sgt. with the Genesee County Sheriffs. Photo: Batavia Police Facebook loading...

Michael J. Elmore, age 33 of Batavia faces Aggravated Manslaughter 1st degree after police allege that he "intended to cause serious physical injury to Sgt. Sanfratello and Sgt. Sanfratello died as a result of the encounter."

Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, age 39 of Batavia faces Burglary 2nd degree and Attempted Assault 2nd after police alleged that Lyndsey Jean Wilcox "attempted to commit the crime of Assault 2nd during the confrontation with Sgt. Sanfratello."

Police ask anyone who witnessed the fight or has video of it to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at 585-345-6311.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2024 It is going to be another big year of Country shows in 2024, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and so many others are already on this list! Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff