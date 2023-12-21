Poll: New York’s ‘Drunkest City’ is Right Here in the Capital Region

NY's Drunkest City is Found Right Here

A recent poll identified the drunkest city in New York, and while the results could surprise some, the data is overwhelming.

Saratoga Springs, known for its legendary race track, concert venue, nightlife, and pristine drinking waters topped the list of the "Drunkest Cities in New York", and according to the results of the survey, it was a landslide.

And with the holidays here, it's hard to imagine The Spa City slowing down anytime soon!

Saratoga Springs Tops the List

According to the article found in the New York Post, Saratoga Springs has the highest percentage of "heavy drinkers" and according to the data, twenty-four percent of the adult population in the upstate city drinks excessively.

What constitutes heavy drinking?

Saratoga Springs - renowned for its world-class nightlife especially during track season - stands alone at the top of the list.

According to the data found in a recent survey by County Health Rankings, "the percentage of heavy drinkers in Saratoga is 5% above the national average of 19%; 6% above the state average of 18%, and 7% higher than the NYC average of 17%."

"There are at least 16 venues that boast a variety of libations in the imbibing emporium that sprawls across the westernmost part of Caroline Street and its adjacent pedestrian thoroughfares." Saratoga Today Newspaper

According to Saratoga Today Newspaper, there are at least 16 bars or restaurants in the heart of Saratoga Springs, many of them on Caroline Street which embodies a Mardi Gras-style atmosphere come summertime.

The Rest of New York

As far as the rest of New York goes, Manhattan clocked in at 22%, Staten Island was a robust 18%, followed by Brooklyn with 17%, and Queens with 15%.

Surprisingly, despite the millions of fans drinking at Yankee games, the Bronx had only an average of 14% and that was the lowest total for any city in New York State.

