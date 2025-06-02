Take A Tour Of Michelle Riggi’s Stunning Lake Placid Compound That’s Back On the Market For $6.9M

Take A Tour Of Michelle Riggi&#8217;s Stunning Lake Placid Compound That&#8217;s Back On the Market For $6.9M

Justin McGiver and Margie Philo, Adirondack Realty Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

I think "jaw-droppingly beautiful" is an accurate way to describe this piece of Lake Placid real estate. And it is once again up for sale!

According to a News 10 story, socialite Michelle Riggi's Lake Placid compound has once again been listed for sale for $6.9 million. The palatial yet rustic property known as "Casa Del Paradiso" was initially listed for sale for $31 million back in July of 2022, according to a Times Union report.

According to the official listing from Adirondack Premier Properties, the almost 47-acre property features 8,500 square feet of living space, with 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spread across the main home, 2 guest homes, and a tree-house sitting residence. Located in the shadow of the Lake Placid Olympic ski jumps and village, the compound is also a sportsman's dream with its own tennis & basketball courts, underground shooting range, and snow sledding hill.
I can describe this world-renowned estate all I want, but words can not do it justice. Take a tour through the compound in the photos below!

For Sale: Tour Soicalite Michelle Riggi's Rustic Yet Sophisticated $6.9 Million Lake Placid Compound

This could quite possibly be the most beautiful Adirondack camp you have ever seen! According to its Zillow listing, this amazing spread sits on almost 47 pristine Adirondack acres and features 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There is 8,500 square feet of delightful living space across a variety of buildings, including the main home, a tree house, 2 guest residences, and a sweet Airstream trailer decked out as a "she shed." This camp is private and gated, and only minutes from Lake Placid Village. You can even see the Lake Placid Olympic ski jump from the property!

Inside Luxurious Estate of Saratoga Socialite and Her 40 Dogs

