Take A Tour Of Michelle Riggi’s Stunning Lake Placid Compound That’s Back On the Market For $6.9M
I think "jaw-droppingly beautiful" is an accurate way to describe this piece of Lake Placid real estate. And it is once again up for sale!
Stunning & Vast 47 Acre Lake Placid 'Camp' Listed For $6.9 Million
According to a News 10 story, socialite Michelle Riggi's Lake Placid compound has once again been listed for sale for $6.9 million. The palatial yet rustic property known as "Casa Del Paradiso" was initially listed for sale for $31 million back in July of 2022, according to a Times Union report.
According to the official listing from Adirondack Premier Properties, the almost 47-acre property features 8,500 square feet of living space, with 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spread across the main home, 2 guest homes, and a tree-house sitting residence. Located in the shadow of the Lake Placid Olympic ski jumps and village, the compound is also a sportsman's dream with its own tennis & basketball courts, underground shooting range, and snow sledding hill.
I can describe this world-renowned estate all I want, but words can not do it justice. Take a tour through the compound in the photos below!
For Sale: Tour Soicalite Michelle Riggi's Rustic Yet Sophisticated $6.9 Million Lake Placid Compound
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Gallery Credit: Photo: Realtor.com