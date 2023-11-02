State Trooper from Upstate NY Advances on NBC&#8217;s &#8216;The Voice&#8217;

State Trooper from Upstate NY Advances on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Tom Nitti vs Dylan Carter, The Battle Rounds

Last night on NBC's The Voice, Tom Nitti, the New York State Trooper from Upstate found himself in a two-way battle with Dylan Carter, a fellow Team Reba contestant.  Both men sang their hearts out, but in the end, only one would advance out of the "Battle Rounds"

Cody Johnson's "Till You Can't"

Carter and Nitti took turns singing Cody Johnson's "Till You Can't" and if we're being honest, Nitti got off to a bit of a slow start.  But Johnson's song has a slow build, with a powerful finish, and while Carter may have had a  slight edge at the beginning of the song, Nitti was biding his time - and when the moment came for him to let loose, he did.

Donning an all-black look from head to toe, the State Trooper from New Hartford NY played guitar during the performance, but waited patiently for his moment to shine - and shine he did.

At around the 2-minute mark of the duet, Nitti summoned his inner Cody Johnson and belted out the chorus, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, and the judges.  It was a tightly contested battle - and one that surely could have gone either way - but in the end, Coach Reba could only choose one.

But who would Reba choose?

"I thought it was absolutely marvelous, it was just magical to me", The Queen gushed.

After a brief pause which only heightened the drama, Reba selected the State Trooper from New York and Nitti advanced to the next round - but what about Carter, his former teammate?  Unfortunately, for now, his journey ends.

But Reba had high hopes for both men adding, "I could see a really good duo here...Dylan and Tom could be the next Brooks and Dunn, they're so talented!"

What's next for Tom Nitti

Up next for Nitti - and the rest of Team Reba -  is something called the "Three-Way Knockout rounds".

In the three-way Knockouts, each Coach pits three artists from their team against one another. Each artist will select their own song to sing in competition against the other two, and one more will advance.  The Knockouts are scheduled for next week on NBC's The Voice. 

