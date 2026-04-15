If you’re someone who loves looking up at the night sky, there’s a pretty cool reason to set your alarm a little earlier this week. A rare comet is making a brief appearance, and yes, you might actually be able to see it with your own eyes from here in the Northern Hemisphere.

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We’re talking about a comet called Comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS), and it hasn’t swung through our part of the solar system in about 170,000 years, according to Space.com. It means this is basically a once-in-a-lifetime kind of sight.

When Can We Get A Good Look At The Comet?

Now, here’s the catch. You’re going to have to get up early. The best time to see it is about an hour and a half before sunrise, looking low in the eastern sky.

If you’re in the Adirondacks or the Catskills, you actually have a pretty great advantage. Less light pollution and wide open views mean you have a better shot at spotting it. Just find a clear horizon, maybe a quiet overlook or trailhead, and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust.

What Are We Looking For?

The comet should look like a faint, fuzzy glow, possibly with a small tail if conditions are right. While it might be visible without equipment, binoculars will definitely help bring it into focus.

The viewing window is short, mostly through April 27th, but the best time is through this Sunday, April 19th, before it disappears from view in the Northern Hemisphere.

So if you’re up early anyway, or just want an excuse to catch a quiet sunrise in the mountains, this might be worth it.