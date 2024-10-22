🐾 NJ State police have a new employee at its Burlington barracks

🐾 The newest member of the force was adopted in August

🐾 His job is to help officers relieve stress and anxiety

SOUTHAMPTON — A Burlington County Animal Shelter dog is lucky to have a new home and a new job.

Ace, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, was adopted from the animal shelter in August by New Jersey State Police Lt. Christopher Salvato to serve as a station dog for the New Jersey State Police’s Red Lion barracks in Southampton.

As the station canine, Ace is responsible for reporting to the barracks with Salvato and providing support for the troopers who serve there. His interactions with the troopers and other state police employees help them relax, and relieve anxiety and stress.

Interactions with pets can help lower an individual’s heart rate, and blood pressure, and help reduce anxiety, said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department.

“Though Ace isn’t assigned the task of sniffing out criminal suspects, explosives, or contraband, he still performs an important service for the troopers in the Red Lion barracks. Our board was thrilled to learn about Ace’s adoption and his new job supporting the state police troopers who serve Burlington County communities,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director, Felicia Hopson.

There are so many benefits that a dog or a cat can bring to a police station and their families. Hopson said she hope’s Ace’s tale will inspire more police and first responders to adopt from the animal shelter.

As a bonus, the Burlington County Commissioners have approved waiving all fees for first responders who adopt from the county animal shelter. The policy takes effect immediately and expands on the shelter’s existing waivers for adopters, 65 and older, or veterans and military personnel.

Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and $45 for cats.

“Expanding the free adoption policy to include first responders is a proactive method to help improve first responders’ health and resiliency. The change can also help find more homes for the pets at the shelter, which is another big plus,” Conaway said.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is located at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton. It is open for for walk-in visits from noon to 4 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from noon to 4 PM, and Thursdays from noon to 7 PM. The shelter is open for appointments-only on Wednesdays.

All available pets can be viewed online.

