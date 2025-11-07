Tragic Accident Claims Life of Pregnant Amish Woman

A heartbreaking tragedy from the North Country has left an Upstate community in mourning.

Authorities say 33-year-old Beverly Glick, a pregnant Amish woman from Lisbon, New York, was fatally injured last week after being kicked in the head by a horse while working on her family’s farm near the Canadian border.

Fatally Struck While She was Milking Cows

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 4214 Route 68 on Wednesday, where EMTs were performing life-saving measures. Investigators say Glick had been milking a cow when a nearby horse kicked her in the back of the head.

The Amish farm in Lisbon, NY, is about 4 hours northwest of Albany near the Canadian border.

Glick, according to reports, was seven months pregnant when the tragedy occurred.

She was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, about 20 miles from the farm, but tragically, both Beverly and her unborn child were pronounced dead a short time later.

How Prevalent are the Amish in New York State?

According to sources, New York State has the fifth-largest Amish population in the nation, with over 24,000 people spread across nearly 60 settlements.

While the Amish population isn't particularly prevalent in Clayton, there is an Amish Farm Stand in Watertown, NY, near Clayton.

This devastating loss has shaken the tight-knit Amish community of Lisbon and surrounding towns, where neighbors say the Glick family is known for their kindness, faith, and hard work.

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this unimaginable tragedy.

