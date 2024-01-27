To all NJ drivers who don’t understand dual turn lanes

When it comes to New Jersey intersections, what comes to mind? Although most drivers generally know what to do, I'm sure a few of those clueless ones come to mind.

Especially when it comes to turning lanes. For one reason or another, there is that small group out there that can't seem to grasp the simple concept of making a turn. And this confusion comes in many forms.

And it's baffling. How can making your vehicle go left or right be so difficult? As hard as this may be to accept, it apparently is.

This is especially true at intersections with traffic signals. Normally, those intersections are clearly marked with what to do.

Meaning if you're in a right or left turn-only lane, that's what it's for. Also, if you're turning right and don't see a sign saying you can't do that on a green, then you may proceed when safe to do so.

But some people feel the need to just sit there even when you clearly can go. That, of course, is only one type of turning issue.

There are also the ones who turn left and can't grasp the concept of dual turn lanes. But before we address that, let's try to figure out why some won't turn right in the first place.

More likely than not, the same folks here are the ones who probably do this with the dual turn lanes.

Now to the dual turn lanes

You have to wonder how much of the hesitation above relates to not knowing how to use dual-turn lanes. Or maybe, it's simply the lack of paying attention.

Why do some New Jersey drivers insist on driving into the wrong lane when turning? Take dual left turn lanes, for example.

Let's say one car is turning in the left-most lane. However, the lane next to them on the right side is also turning left.

But when the turn happens, that car on the left crosses into the next lane while turning, cutting off the other lane designated to make that turn. The only question is, why?

If you're doing this, then here's a little advice. Stay in your lane or let someone else drive you around.

It's one of the big reasons accidents happen in those types of intersections. How can the traffic flow keep moving if you're cutting everyone off?

Just like when you get confused with those right turns, take note of what you're supposed to do at those dual-turn lanes. It's just common sense, after all.

So watch for the signs, and road markings, and follow what you're supposed to do while maintaining your lane while turning. And most importantly? Pay attention!

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.