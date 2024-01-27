Settle this debate: Is breakfast for dinner normal in New Jersey?

Hey, New Jersey!

I need you to help settle this debate because I feel like I’m going crazy.

It came up once again on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 that people (myself included) enjoy breakfast for dinner on occasion, and I was challenged about its legitimacy.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For the uninformed, it’s a simple concept:

maybe once a month you’ll break tradition and have breakfast foods for dinner.

top view of healthy breakfast ingredients, selective focus Magone loading...

Sometimes you’re not in the mood for something big like a steak or spaghetti and meatballs, so you just want something simple like eggs or pancakes for your evening meal.

Perfectly reasonable, no?

Apparently not.

stockfour stockfour loading...

For some reason that seems insane to afternoon hosts, Deminski and Doyle. Meanwhile, I think it’s perfectly fine.

Breakfast foods and drinks Daniel Hurst loading...

Have you ever gone to a Jersey diner for dinner and ordered a Belgian waffle? I certainly have, and I can’t be the only one!

Or have you ever been hankering for a quick nibble at night so you gobble down a piece of buttered toast? There's nothing better.

I refuse to believe that I’m the only one enjoying breakfast foods in the evening hours, but please let me know if I’m in the minority in this poll.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

This got me thinking about other food practices that would seem confusing to outsiders. Take a look at these foods that would baffle people outside of the U.S.

Did you realize that we were weirdos for eating these?

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.