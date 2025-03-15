Popular Upstate NY College Named Top 5 Party School In Nation

One of New York's most well-known institutions is known for a lot more than higher education.

The four-year college experience for many is an educational journey and a social one. And just like the quality of their curriculum, most schools are also judged by the quality of their party scene.

Niche Names The Biggest Party Schools In the United States

Before we get to the NY school that landed at #5 on this list, lets review the other NY institutions that also made the grade when it comes to partying!

#57: SUNY Bighamton

We head to the Southern Tier for the first of 3 New York colleges onb this list. SUNY Bighmaton lands at #57 nationwide with a party scene grade of A+! If you go here, bring your A beer pong game!

#39: UAlbany

The party scene at UAlbany has been legendary over the years, w/the revelers even going over the top at times (Remember Kegs and Eggs?) Regardless of that infamous event, UAlbany gets a party grade of A+ and an overall grade of B from Niche.

#5: Syracuse University

The home of the Orangemen has a legenadry party reputation, so no surprise here SU lands at #5 nationwide, and is the top party school in the Empier State. It should come as no surprise too that Syracuse has been named New York's drunkest city a couple times over the last few years.

