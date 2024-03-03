Police: Elderly Man Exposed Himself to Kids at an Upstate Stewart’s
Elderly Man Arrested for Lewd Behavior at Stewart's
Well, this is probably the last thing you'd ever want to experience while visiting any of the beloved Stewart's locations throughout the Capital Region. But, police in Schenectady County are asking if anyone has any more information on the alleged incident, to please contact them.
"Officers were called just after 4 p.m. that day to the Stewarts on Consaul Road for a report of a man exposing himself to children" Daily Gazette
According to police, an elderly man was arrested on Tuesday and he now faces multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself to children at a Capital Region Stewart's Shops.
76-Year-Old Timothy Jacobson
According to sources, Niskayuna native Timothy Jacobson was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of public lewdness.
Police say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, just after 4 pm at the Stewart's Shops located on Consaul Road in Schenectady.
Exposed Himself to Children
The Gazette reports that officers responded just after 4 pm on Tuesday after they received a call about a "man exposing himself to children."
The source also states that after the alleged indecent incident, Jacobson tried to flee the scene, but investigating officers were able to track him down, and ultimately arrest him.
Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officer Shaquille Hemerding at 518-386-4500 ext. 4634.
