Remember P'Nut the Squirrel?

It’s been nearly 10 months since many of us throughout Upstate New York and the nation were captivated and outraged by the deaths of P'Nut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon, two wild animals rescued and raised as fully trained, beloved pets in Upstate New York.

Last Fall, Mark Longo, owner of the Instagram-famous P'Nut, revealed on social media that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) had euthanized P'Nut and Fred during what was described as a “welfare check.”

P'Nut's Instagram account, run by Longo, has nearly a million followers.

For years, the highly trained squirrel lived his best life at Longo’s Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Pine City, about three hours southwest of Albany.

According to Longo, the DEC raid turned tragic when the squirrel allegedly bit an investigator through thick leather gloves. State officials said both animals were decapitated and tested for rabies, a process required under state protocol. The state later confirmed both tests came back negative.

Controversy Sparked National Outcry

However, officials have never apologized or returned the remains.

It is illegal in New York to keep squirrels and raccoons as pets, as they are considered wild animals. Still, Longo says he had P'Nut for seven years without complaints, and that the DEC “treated me like a terrorist” while ransacking his home for five hours.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage, with angry internet sleuths demanding answers and alleging that a Texas woman named Monica Keasler tipped off authorities.

Keasler has publicly denied the claim, producing a DEC email that stated she never contacted or complained about the animals.

10M Dollar Legal Battle

Now, the controversy has escalated into a legal battle.

According to the New York Post, Longo and his partner, Daniela Bittner, are suing the State of New York for $10 million in the Court of Claims, alleging wrongful death of their pets and emotional distress.

The lawsuit claims that the seizure and killing of P'Nut and Fred were both "cruel and unnecessary" and accuses the state of never taking responsibility for the incident.

As a result, the couple claims to have suffered "emotional trauma and financial losses since losing their star squirrel," who had become an internet celebrity according to the NY Post.

