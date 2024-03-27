Big changes are coming for this major NJ mall

Everybody had a favorite mall growing up, but that’s not as true as it used to be. As the retail landscape continues to evolve stores and malls are adapting to the changes.

One of the largest malls in the state is going to be adding several new stores and restaurants, even a new arcade.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, there are seven new stores and restaurants slated to open this spring at Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

Lululemon, the athleisure wear retailer is one of the new tenants.

New York Fries recently opened at the mall; they serve, unsurprisingly, French fries, along with hot dogs and poutine.

Another new restaurant is Ramen Ya. It’s known for offering a taste of authentic Japanese ramen tailored to satisfy American tastes. The staff at Ramen Ya have dedicated years to researching and perfecting their ramen dishes through trial and error, as well as numerous visits to Japan to understand the intricacies of traditional ramen preparation.

Saladworks is coming, as well. Saladworks is a restaurant franchise that specializes in made-to-order entrée salads, wraps, soups, and sandwiches. It’s known for its fast casual dining experience and markets its menu as a healthy alternative to traditional fast food fare.

A new clothing store is UNTUCKit; They offer a variety of styles including wrinkle-free, linen, short-sleeve, performance, and classic button-down shirts. The brand was established in 2011 and is headquartered in New York.

One of the more unique new offerings is Gatcha USA, a Japanese-themed arcade that offers a variety of entertainment options. They feature claw machine arcades with a lineup that includes UFO, Single and Double Miracle, Blind Box Machines, and IP Machines. It is scheduled to open in late Spring/early Summer.

Onyx Nail Spa is also opening in April.

