Old Pizza Hut in Saratoga County Becoming Ted’s Fish Fry

It seems that there are vacant Pizza Hut locations throughout the Capital Region. There is one in Saratoga County that will be refurbished and made into another Ted's Fish Fry restaurant.

There have been rumors swirling about what would replace the old Pizza Hut at 2103 Doubleday Avenue in the Village of Ballston Spa. The announcement came from Ballston Spa mayor Frank Rossi that they will be getting another restaurant and this time a Capital Region favorite, Ted's Fish Fry.

According to News 10ABC, the mayor said

To have a quality area business like Ted’s located in the Village of Ballston Spa is exciting and represents the strength of our wonderful business climate in our Village of Friends. Like many others, I grew up enjoying Ted’s food for many years. Having a Village location operated by a Village resident is a win-win situation for us, and I can’t wait to be one of this location’s first customers.

The Pizza Hut will need to be completely renovated before it becomes the seventh location for Ted's Fish Fry. They are hoping to open in the fall of this year most likely in October or November.

Ted's Fish Fry currently has six Capital Region locations in Albany, Colonie, Watervliet, Latham, Troy, and Halfmoon.