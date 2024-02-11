The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch Monday into Tuesday and has also revealed expected snowfall amounts.

As expected, yesterday's record-breaking mild temperatures were very short-lived! As winter has done a lot of flip-flopping over the last month, so this latest turn comes as no surprise. We have gone from snow to mild temps and rain back to snow all winter it seems. Once again, we have cooled down into the 40s today, and winter will return with more snow early in the work week.

National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch

This morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for Upstate New York from the Capital Region south. Initial reports called for the possibility of heavy snow with accumulations of 7-plus inches in some areas, and expected snowfall amounts are now coming into focus. The NWS expects the snow to start in the early Tuesday morning and some areas could see well above the initial call for 7 inches. Here are the latest NWS snowfall predictions: