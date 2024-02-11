New York Snowfall Predictions: Up To A Foot For Some

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch Monday into Tuesday and has also revealed expected snowfall amounts. 

As expected, yesterday's record-breaking mild temperatures were very short-lived! As winter has done a lot of flip-flopping over the last month, so this latest turn comes as no surprise. We have gone from snow to mild temps and rain back to snow all winter it seems. Once again, we have cooled down into the 40s today, and winter will return with more snow early in the work week.

National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch

This morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for Upstate New York from the Capital Region south. Initial reports called for the possibility of heavy snow with accumulations of 7-plus inches in some areas, and expected snowfall amounts are now coming into focus. The NWS expects the snow to start in the early Tuesday morning and some areas could see well above the initial call for 7 inches. Here are the latest NWS snowfall predictions:

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas in Upstate New York by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Monday night February 12th through Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Snow will start early Tuesday for most areas in Upstate New York. Snowfall accumulations from this storm will range from a few inches in areas north of Saratoga Springs to up to a foot possible in the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Here are the latest estimated snowfall amounts from the NWS for the Capital Region and surrounding areas in the state.

