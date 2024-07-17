Shop Inside A Real Life Doll House Right In New Jersey

The Kinsey House in Mullica Hill, NJ is a charming old home filled with antiques and eclectic items that are all for sale. Each room has things in it that would match the room, for example, the living room has furniture, things for the fireplace, items to put on shelves or your wall, lamps, mirrors, and more.

Walk into the yard and find cafe table and chairs, fresh flowers, garden ornaments and greenhouses all for sale. Go upstairs to find an enchanting girl's room filled with clothing, dolls, vanity, furniture and decorations.

The owner is very friendly and very knowledgeable on everything he sells. He does sell a lot of what is in the store online however going to the house itself is an interesting and fun experience. Expect two hours to get through the entire house, which is two floors, plus a finished basement filled with items as well. Take a nice walk through their yard as well.

The owner, Jesse, is very involved in many groups within Mullica Hill therefore he offers special nights for book clubs, artists, paranormal clubs and local musicians.

I bought myself a pair of beautiful handmade earrings from a local artist. Specifically for a milestone birthday I was going to be celebrating.

Another beautiful drive down to the farmlands of New Jersey. While you are there you could check out their restaurants as well.

Be sure to check The Kinsley House social media for special nights or sales they are having. The sales don't happen often but when they do, they are big.

