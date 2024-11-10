New Airline Takes Off From Upstate New York Airport

As Albany International Airport undergoes millions of dollars in renovations, a new airline has taken off and a direct flight has been added.

Avelo Airlines just launched a new non-stop flight connecting Albany, New York, to the Charlotte area in North Carolina.

The low-cost airline is now offering direct flights from Albany International Airport to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, which is about 18 miles from Charlotte's city center. This new route aims to make travel more affordable and convenient, especially since both airports tend to have shorter lines and smaller crowds.

According to Avelo’s CEO, Andrew Levy, the airline’s mission is to make travel simple and accessible. With these less busy airports, they believe passengers from the Charlotte region and upstate New York will appreciate the ease of this new route.

According to the Albany Business Review, the Albany-to-Concord flights run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on Boeing 737 aircraft. Avelo first announced this route over the summer, adding it as the second North Carolina destination from Albany. Earlier in May, the airline also started limited flights between Albany and Raleigh-Durham, which has already seen over 15,000 passengers.

Concord-Padgett, located near the Charlotte Motor Speedway, is popular with NASCAR teams. For those looking for other options, Charlotte’s main airport is Charlotte Douglas International, where American Airlines already offers non-stop flights from Albany.

This new service also comes as Albany International Airport is undergoing major renovations to expand the terminal and add more gates, aiming to improve the overall travel experience.

