There is a popular tanning salon with locations throughout the Capital Region that is expanding into the fitness business.

Zoom Tan is adding something new to the Capital Region. The tanning salon chain has opened its first side-by-side Zoom Tan and Zoom Fit location in Amsterdam, right on Route 30 near Five Guys.

Zoom Fit is a 24/7 gym that uses a smart app to help guide your workouts based on your goals and progress. Members get access to the gym anytime, plus perks like red light therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and tanning. Membership starts at $79 a month.

CEO Tony Toepfer told the Albany Business Review that the company’s focus is to grow Zoom Fit right alongside Zoom Tan. That means when they find space next to one of their existing tanning salons, they’re likely to add a Zoom Fit. So far, there are plans for at least five new Zoom Fit locations in the area, including one in Saratoga Springs.

The Amsterdam store marks Zoom Fit’s debut in the Capital Region, though Zoom Tan already has seven locations here. Nationwide, there are over 100 Zoom Tans and about 10 Zoom Fits, mostly in New York and Florida. All of them are company-owned, not franchised.

Toepfer says they look for places with a strong local population and enough space to accommodate both businesses. While they sometimes open just a tanning salon, their ideal setup is under one roof.

For now, the Amsterdam spot is the only combo location in the region, but more are likely coming soon. Zoom is looking to make a bigger impact here.