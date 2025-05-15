A scary situation while turkey hunting in a New York forest led to one man being taken to the hospital and another being taken into police custody.

Man Shot in the Face While Hunting

State Police in New York say a man who was out in the woods turkey hunting on Tuesday morning was shot in the face by an unknown person. The victim is currently in stable condition, and State Police stated below about the man they say is responsible.

Read More: Cute Vid Shows Moose, Fawn Frolicking in Saratoga County

"On May 13, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a male individual contacted Orange County 911 to report that he had been shot in the face with birdshot from a shotgun by an unknown person while turkey hunting in Stewart State Forest, located in the town of New Windsor." New York State Police

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

The press release said the incident happened on May 13th at around 11 am. That's when a man contacted the Orange County 911 to report that "he had been shot in the face with birdshot from a shotgun by an unknown person" while turkey hunting.

The shooting happened at Stewart State Forest, a 6,700-acre mix of wetlands, fields, and forest and gravel roads. It's also a popular hunting and hiking spot with 22 miles of trails.

man shot in face while turkey hunting in New York State, 518-news, 518news, Stewart State Forest is located about 90 minutes south of Albany. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Victim in Stable Condition

The victim was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition. The New York State Police led the investigation and were assisted at the scene by several agencies, including the New York State Forest Rangers.

The suspect has been identified and is currently in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Montgomery at (845)344-5300.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger