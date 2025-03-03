IRS Scammers Sending New Yorkers Clever Texts-Here’s What To Look Out For

It's tax season and scammers are out in full force. Pay attention, New Yorkers because a new scam from IRS scammers may look like legit texts. They are trying to get your personal information. Here's what to look for.

The new scam is actually an old way to try and obtain your personal information and gain access to your bank accounts. It appears to come from the Internal Revenue Service and it looks real. This is a scam.

The text scam is not unusual but these scammers are preying on those that think they are eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check. In the text, the message urges the recipient to click on a fake link to claim the money.

This Is How The Scam Works

The person who receives the text message looks like it does come from the IRS and states that you have $1,400 owed to you as part of an Economic Impact Payment. But in order to get your owed money, you must provide personal and financial information.

After you give them your personal and financial information, the scammers say that the money will be deposited directly into your bank account or you can have it mailed to you in one or two business days.

BEWARE! The fake link does look like an official IRS webpage. If you do click on the link, it can put a virus on your computer and gain personal information.

The IRS will never contact taxpayers through texts, emails, phone calls, or social media to gain personal information.

If you do receive one of these texts claiming to be from the IRS, you are encouraged to report them to phishing@irs.gov and report them to the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org/ScamTracker.