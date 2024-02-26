Iconic Upstate New York Drive-In Restaurant Named Best In Nation
Of all the activities we cram into the warmer months in Upstate New York, indulging at our favorite seasonal restaurants may be the most enjoyable of them all.
For some, it's spending summer days floating on one of our great local lakes. For others, it is an Adirondack Mountain hike. For others, a day placing wagers and drinking White Claws at Saratoga Race Course.
While we love all that stuff, enjoying the great seasonal eats in the region may be the best summer activity of them all. I mean after all, with all the activities above, you are most likely working in some of those summertime favorites. One of those local seasonal restaurants has been recognized among the 20 best in the whole Country.
When it comes to eating out in summer, we all have our favorites. Martha's in Lake George, Kay's Pizza in Averill Park, and Jack's in Wynantskill are a few that come to mind as the most popular in the Capital Region.
But you need to head to the banks of the Mohawk River in Scotia for best-in-the-nation summer eats!
Popular Cooking Magazine Names Jumpin' Jack's Best Old-School Drive-In
When it comes to spring and summertime eats in the Capital Region, does it get any better than Jumpin' Jack's? Taste of Home Magazine recently named the iconic Scotia eatery one of the 20 'Best Old-School Drive-Ins Around the Country.' Here is what Taste of Home had to say about this local favorite:
Jumpin’ Jacks is famous for its cheap eats and classic fare, like burgers, dogs and fried dough. Since the drive-in is located right on the banks of the Mohawk River, it seemed only natural to the owners to add waterskiing shows back in the ’60s! You can still catch these shows all summer long, too.
Whether it is the legendary Jackburger, some of their great fried seafood, or some of their great soft-serve, the word is now out nationwide about our beloved Jumpin' Jack's! And guess what? WE are just weeks away from this local favorite opening its doors for the year!
