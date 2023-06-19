Blueberry capital of NJ having a big party this weekend

If you've never been to Hammonton, this weekend would be a good time to check it out. A good time is always had at their Red White & Blueberry Festival. This year's party will be held at Hammonton High School. It's a great small-town New Jersey Festival.

This is one of the proudest towns in all of New Jersey with a very strong farming community and just a lot of great friendly people. I got my start in radio in Hammonton many years ago and the locals treated me like family from the start.

The festival will feature a live local band called Stealing Savanah, which has garnered a strong local and even national reputation.

There will also be strolling performers, which is a great twist at the festival. They'll also have a classic car show, kiddie rides and tons of food and craft vendor stands. Knowing the locals in Hammonton, the food promises to be excellent as always. There will also be a very sloppy blueberry pie eating contest.

Hammonton is home to 56 blueberry farms and nearly 8,000 acres of prime growing space for the 49 million blueberries that are grown each year in the state, which puts New Jersey in the No. 6 spot in the country for blueberry production.

There is free admission and free parking at the festival. It's right on the White Horse Pike at Hammonton High School. There will be a Kiwanis Pancake breakfast from 7:30 am to 12 Noon and the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday June, 25.

