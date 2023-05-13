Move over Spotted Lanternflies, NJ should be concerned about this insect

I don’t know if you’re anything like me, but I’m NOT a person who handles bugs well… or really, at all.

I’m one of those persons who will see a bug and place a cup over it for someone else to take care of.

#Adulting

That said, it caught my eye when I first read about the rising concern about the Asian tiger mosquito. While we make a big fuss (deservedly so) about the spotted lanternflies every year, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to these mosquitos.

Asian Tiger Mosquito Getty Images loading...

The pesky bugs are known to transmit many diseases including dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika virus.

I’ll save you the Google search that I had to do after reading that: while chikungunya seems like I just slammed my fist against the keyboard, it’s actually a disease transmitted by mosquitoes that according to The WHO

causes fever and severe joint pain, which is often debilitating and varies in duration; other symptoms include joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

One pest control professional from pestdude.com is warning New Jerseyans of the alarming pace that the mosquitos are spreading throughout the U.S.

Asian Tiger Mosquito Getty Images loading...

You are encouraged to use repellent if you travel interstate in order to prevent the spread of the insects.

According to experts from PestDude,

It is a highly adaptable species that can survive in a wide range of environments, from urban to rural areas, and from temperate to tropical climates. Unlike many other mosquito species, the Asian tiger mosquito is active during the day, with peak biting activity occurring in the early morning and late afternoon.

Here’s more info on the concerning bugs from the site:

PestDude.com PestDude.com loading...

PestDude.com PestDude.com loading...

So as we start spending more time outside with the nicer weather, keep an eye out for these mosquitos, and don't hesitate to give them some Jersey attitude.

