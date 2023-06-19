The Battleship Beer Festival is coming to the USS New Jersey

The New Jersey Brewers Association, along with the Battleship New Jersey, is bringing the 2023 Battleship Beer Festival back to the Camden Waterfront on June 24.

This is one of New Jersey’s premier beer festivals and only features New Jersey brewed beers.

According to the NJBA,

Proceeds from this event support the New Jersey Brewers Association's continued representation and advocacy of the NJ Craft Beer industry as well as towards maintenance and upkeep of the Battleship New Jersey. So whether you are interested in maintaining US Naval history, supporting NJ Craft Beer, or just want a great day out, this is the event for you.

The NJBA has adopted the #SaveNJBeer hashtag:

The #SaveNJBeer movement is working to help New Jersey craft breweries by raising awareness of the challenges they are facing, and by encouraging people to support their local breweries by buying their beer. The movement is also working to get the New Jersey government to provide financial assistance to New Jersey craft breweries.

If you’re interested in supporting that cause, here are some things you can do:

Buy New Jersey craft beer. When you buy New Jersey craft beer, you are supporting local businesses and helping to keep the industry alive.

Visit your local brewery. Even if you can't buy beer at the brewery, you can still support them by visiting and enjoying the atmosphere.

Sign the #SaveNJBeer petition. The #SaveNJBeer petition is calling on the New Jersey government to provide financial assistance to New Jersey craft breweries.

Spread the word. The more people who know about #SaveNJBeer, the more likely it is to succeed. Share the hashtag on social media and encourage your friends and family to support New Jersey craft beer.

