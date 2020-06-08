Virtually tour the Battleship New Jersey from home

The longest, fastest most decorated battleship in American history is right here in New Jersey and many people don’t even know about it. And even if you are familiar with the battleship New Jersey, you may never have ventured down to Camden to see her up close. The COVID-19 shut-down has brought so many virtual experiences to New Jersey— some some that we may never have even thought of were it not for the fact that we are all confined to our homes for so many hours a day. But one of the greatest gifts is the virtual tour of the battleship New Jersey, which every New Jerseyan— even every American—needs to understand and to be educated about. The website onlyinyourstate goes into great detail about the tour.

For instance, did you know that The Battleship New Jersey served with distinction during World War II, the Korean war, the Vietnam war, the Cold War, and the Lebanese Civil War?There’s so much to hear and to see about the great history of this battleship; from the intricacies of its building to those who served on it. You can tour the officers quarters, the radio room, and learn about her amazing radar and missile systems. You’ll also hear some little known facts. For example, in the officer’s wardroom, It was for bidden to discuss religion or politics or to use profane language.

And the best part is that the online tour is free! But consider giving a donation as it costs thousands of dollars a day to maintain the ship. Those who experienced it say it is not to be missed. Check it out on YouTube!

