Iconic Saratoga County Italian Restaurant Demolished After 86 Years

An Italian restaurant and banquet facility that stood on Saratoga Lake for over eighty years, closed its doors in 2023. A few days ago, it was demolished and is gone forever. This place has a history with many in the Capital Region and now we only have fond memories to hold on to.

Growing up nearby, Panza's On The Lake (formerly known as Panza's) was a restaurant we'd often go to. We would also attend and hold special occasions in their banquet area. It was a hidden gem especially for locals after a day at the Saratoga Race Course or a full day on Saratoga Lake.

Last year a Facebook post from the owners of Panza's On The Lake informed everyone of their plan,

We regret to inform you that after a recent code enforcement inspection, we have been forced to close our building due to concerns with our roof temporarily. Unfortunately, due to the age of the building and high repair costs, addressing these issues without a full building restoration does not make sense for the business.

Panza's On The Lake was torn down a few days ago and although the place is gone, I have so many family memories that I will keep close to my heart. Seeing these pictures of this legendary restaurant being demolished is a bit hard.

You can see the faded "P" from the front of the building and the stone fireplace still standing.

There is somewhat of a silver lining. The original Panza's restaurant (different owners) moved to Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The atmosphere is just as I remember when we would go to the restaurant on Saratoga Lake. It was a staple for over eighty years.