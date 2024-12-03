Have You Seen Them? 13 Missing From Upstate New York’s Capital Region

New York State reported that 12,623 children went missing in 2023. In 2020, the statewide missing child rate was 2.8 cases per 1,000 children. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Albany and Schenectady counties had the highest reported rates: 11.4 per 1,000 children and 7.9 per 1,000 children, respectively.

According to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, these are the thirteen listed. Take a look at these photos, some with age progression technology, you may be able to help these families find their missing loved ones. If you have any information, even if you think it's insignificant, please call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).