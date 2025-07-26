If you follow me on the radio or read my stories here on our website, you know I love talking about and writing about food. I ESPECIALLY love a great greasy spoon. I am talking about the local spots that offer great, down-home food, especially in the breakfast arena. Saratoga County has a cluster of great breakfast spots, and one that was once voted among the best in the county is about to come back to life with a twist.

After being a big local favorite over the years, the Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa closed for good earlier this year. For those who loved eating there, it's some exciting news to pass along.

Doubleday Diner Opening Soon In Ballston Spa

Get ready for the new Doubleday Diner on Route 50 in Ballston Spa! Opening soon at the old Route 50 diner location, Doubleday not only has a new name but new ownership!

According to the Daily Gazette, former Route 50 manager Ashley Livingstone is the owner of the new eatery. After the old diner went through some health code violations before closing, Livingstone has completed a renovation, including new furniture and appliances. Livingston tells the Gazette the menu will feature typical greasy spoon fare, and Doubleday plans to honor first responders and veterans by offering them a discount.

When Will Doubleday Diner Open?

The Gazette says once a pending health inspection is completed, Doubleday can proceed with opening.

