Capital Region Schools Closing Early Due To Extreme Heat: See The List

Capital Region Schools Closing Early Due To Extreme Heat: See The List

Canva

Well, that didn't take long.

Summer just officially began on Friday, and we are already seeing our first extreme heatwave.

According to the News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast, an extreme heat warning is in effect from 11 am today through 8 pm Tuesday with "Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected." It will be hot and humid the next 2 days with actual highs of 96 degrees on Monday and 95 on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool mid-week with a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday and 81 degrees on Thursday.

Capital Region & Upstate NY Schools Closing Early Today

Canva
loading...

With schools still in session this week in the Capital Region, many are taking precautions and closing early.

Here are the local schools that will be closing early today (Monday, June 23):

Albany, NY
Annur Islamic SchoolClosing Early 11:45a
Berne-Knox-Westerlo CSDClosing Early 11:30a, Elem 11:30a
Bethlehem CSDClosing Early, Elem 11:50a, MS 11:10a, HS exam schedule unchanged
Guilderland CSDOpen, Farnsworth Middle School Closed: Water Main Break
North Colonie CSDClosing Early, Elem 12:15p, MS 11:15a, Exam schedule unchanged
School's Out, Inc.Closing Early Noon, PM Program closed
Voorheesville CSDClosing Early, Elem 11:30p, MS 10:30a, High School will follow the testing schedule.
Schenectady, NY
Niskayuna CSDClosing Early, Elem 10:45a, MS 12:15p
Scotia-Glenville CSDClosing Early, Exams Given, Ele Schools Closing Early Check website for further details
Rensselaer, NY
East Greenbush CSDClosing Early Noon, PK-8 Half-Day Schedule, Exam Schedule Unchanged, Check EGCSD.org for details
Saratoga, NY
Shenendehowa CSDClosing Early, Elem 11:15a, MS 12:15p, No PM K, KA will attend. Mon. 6/23 KP will attend Tues. 6/24, Monday 6/23/25 and Tuesday 6/24/25 Campus Elem. dismiss at 11:15. Okte/Chango dismiss at 12:15. Middle School dismiss 12:15.
Columbia, NY
Ichabod Crane (Kinderhook) CSDClosing Early 11:30a, Exam schedule unchanged
O.K. Kids, Inc.Closed
Montgomery, NY
Canajoharie CSDClosing Early 11:15a
Herkimer, NY
Poland CSDClosed, Due to power outage
West Canada Valley CSDClosed, Due to Power Outage

Tips To Stay Safe During Summer Heat In New York State

The Red Cross released four simple tips to stay safe during dangerous summer heat.

See The 8 Hottest Days On Record In Albany History

Summer is coming soon and some say it could be a SCORCHER. Will it be hot enough for a few days to join this list? Here are the 8 hottest days on record in Albany history according to the National Weather Service.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

 

Filed Under: Weather, school closings, Heatwave
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM