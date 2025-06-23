Well, that didn't take long.

Summer just officially began on Friday, and we are already seeing our first extreme heatwave.

According to the News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast, an extreme heat warning is in effect from 11 am today through 8 pm Tuesday with "Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected." It will be hot and humid the next 2 days with actual highs of 96 degrees on Monday and 95 on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool mid-week with a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday and 81 degrees on Thursday.

Capital Region & Upstate NY Schools Closing Early Today

With schools still in session this week in the Capital Region, many are taking precautions and closing early.

Here are the local schools that will be closing early today (Monday, June 23):

Albany, NY Annur Islamic School Closing Early 11:45a Berne-Knox-Westerlo CSD Closing Early 11:30a, Elem 11:30a Bethlehem CSD Closing Early, Elem 11:50a, MS 11:10a, HS exam schedule unchanged Guilderland CSD Open, Farnsworth Middle School Closed: Water Main Break North Colonie CSD Closing Early, Elem 12:15p, MS 11:15a, Exam schedule unchanged School's Out, Inc. Closing Early Noon, PM Program closed Voorheesville CSD Closing Early, Elem 11:30p, MS 10:30a, High School will follow the testing schedule. Schenectady, NY Niskayuna CSD Closing Early, Elem 10:45a, MS 12:15p Scotia-Glenville CSD Closing Early, Exams Given, Ele Schools Closing Early Check website for further details Rensselaer, NY East Greenbush CSD Closing Early Noon, PK-8 Half-Day Schedule, Exam Schedule Unchanged, Check EGCSD.org for details Saratoga, NY Shenendehowa CSD Closing Early, Elem 11:15a, MS 12:15p, No PM K, KA will attend. Mon. 6/23 KP will attend Tues. 6/24, Monday 6/23/25 and Tuesday 6/24/25 Campus Elem. dismiss at 11:15. Okte/Chango dismiss at 12:15. Middle School dismiss 12:15. Columbia, NY Ichabod Crane (Kinderhook) CSD Closing Early 11:30a, Exam schedule unchanged O.K. Kids, Inc. Closed Montgomery, NY Canajoharie CSD Closing Early 11:15a Herkimer, NY Poland CSD Closed, Due to power outage West Canada Valley CSD Closed, Due to Power Outage

