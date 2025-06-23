Capital Region Schools Closing Early Due To Extreme Heat: See The List
Well, that didn't take long.
Summer just officially began on Friday, and we are already seeing our first extreme heatwave.
According to the News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast, an extreme heat warning is in effect from 11 am today through 8 pm Tuesday with "Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected." It will be hot and humid the next 2 days with actual highs of 96 degrees on Monday and 95 on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool mid-week with a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday and 81 degrees on Thursday.
Capital Region & Upstate NY Schools Closing Early Today
With schools still in session this week in the Capital Region, many are taking precautions and closing early.
Here are the local schools that will be closing early today (Monday, June 23):
|Albany, NY
|Schenectady, NY
|Rensselaer, NY
|Saratoga, NY
|Columbia, NY
|Montgomery, NY
|Herkimer, NY
Tips To Stay Safe During Summer Heat In New York State
The Red Cross released four simple tips to stay safe during dangerous summer heat.
See The 8 Hottest Days On Record In Albany History
Summer is coming soon and some say it could be a SCORCHER. Will it be hot enough for a few days to join this list? Here are the 8 hottest days on record in Albany history according to the National Weather Service.
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff