As voters in NJ waited insane hours to vote, somebody delivered them pizza

Pizza to the polls.

Caller John said that as he waited on line to vote for many hours with the still unresolved issues that plagued Burlington County polling stations.

The bright side was that there was pizza.

As our caller discussed the hot, delicious pizza delivered fresh to the voting line, I asked him what restaurant. Hoping to shout out a great local place, but unfortunately, he didn't know. What he did know is that there is a national organization focused on feeding voters. Can you imagine!

I love Election Day and I love pizza. I'm pretty sure there's no partisan bent to the group, as there shouldn't. Pizza is about as bi-partisan as it gets.

Aside from the cool idea of a group bringing pizza to the poll lines, there is the issue of the delay in voting. Totally unacceptable. We need to rethink how New Jerseyans vote. If the machines are slowing down the process, maybe it's time to get back to paper ballots with voter ID required. Like the pizza, something to chew on as we wait for the next chance to vote.

