Perv teacher’s ‘naked buddy’ wins $150K from NJ school district

🔴 Teacher pleaded guilty to cruelty and child neglect

🔴 Teacher and student sent thousands of messages to each other, prosecutors said

🔴 Young teen was "groomed" and called her teacher "daddy," lawsuit said

VINELAND — A New Jersey school district has agreed to pay $150,000 to the family of a female former student who had an inappropriate relationship with a teacher.

The Vineland school board approved the settlement with the girl's family at a meeting last month, as John Paff with Transparency NJ first reported.

Her family accused the district of failing to protect the student from her former eighth-grade English teacher's creepy advances at Anthony Rossi Intermediate School.

An initial claim filed by the family's attorney originally sought $5 million in damages, the Daily Journal reported.

Creepy messages using school emails

Richard F. Super pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree count of cruelty and child neglect in May 2017. He avoided jail time and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Super was 36 years old at the time. He is no longer allowed to teach in New Jersey — his certificate was revoked in June 2017.

According to the lawsuit and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, the teacher and student exchanged over 4,600 messages in spring 2016 using the school's official email server. The student was 13 years old.

Many of the messages were sexual and explicit. The lawsuit had examples such as:

"Super: H. O. R. N. Y.?

Student: Ur so extra and yes DD I am

"Student: Aww ill kiss u on Monday for sure...can I get one (pause)?

Super: It’ll be when you least expect it (blushing face)

Super: Just took off my pants and shirt. Lol nah just chilling talking to you. Sweating lol

Student: YAY we’re naked buddies!!

"Super: What’s up?

Student: People are saying this about us daddy

"Super: Make sure not too stubbly but just right. Oh and lick it too lol

Student: U want me to make it smooth and good and lick it

Super: lol god I have something to say to that but won’t...I’ll just say okay.

"Student: ur so tall and I’m so short and are u have enormous feet that you have uh... a big d*** and that’s what they are always wondering and its not tru that we do anything like that. And ur welcome daddy I love you!!!!!"

According to the lawsuit, there was nothing subtle about their relationship.

Super brought the girl breakfast from Wawa and sat with her in the cafeteria at lunch, the lawsuit said. Sometimes, other students would yell out in the hallway that the student was "chatting" with Super.

The lawsuit said teachers noticed the off-putting behavior but weeks passed before anyone notified the police.

