Capital Region Man Ca$hes in $10 Million NY Lottery Ticket!

There have been many Capital Region residents winning New York Lottery prizes recently. Most of the winners have played Take5, Powerball, or MegaMillions. This time a Capital Region resident has won 10 million dollars on a different New York Lottery game.

Who Won & Which New York Lottery Game Was It?

Robert Goldup of Schenectady won $10 million on one CASH4LIFE ticket. The winnings were combined to make the prize worth ten million dollars. Goldup bought five sets of numbers. He also opted to use the same five numbers on four of the five games but chose a different number for the Cash Ball on each game.

Because Goldup used this strategy, he won one first prize jackpot worth $7,000 a Day For Life and three Second prizes each worth an additional $1,000 A Week For Life. The guaranteed minimum payout of $7 million and each second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million.

Goldup decided to take the cash equivalent of each of those prizes as a one-time lump sum payment of $6,479,964, after required withholdings.

What Were The Numbers?

The winning tickets were for the Tuesday, September 19th Cash4Life drawing. The winning numbers were 2,3,6,18,19, and the Cash Ball was 1.

Where Were These Tickets Sold?

The winning Cash4Life tickets were sold at the Speedway gas station store at 1911 Curry Road in Schenectady.

How Do You Play Cash4Life?

To play Cash4Life, you choose five numbers from 1 to 60 and one from 1 to 4 for the Cash Ball. To win the top prize, you must match all six numbers on your ticket. The second-place prize is for all five numbers without the Cash Ball. Cash4Life is drawn each night at 9 pm.