C'mon, Canada, Put Out the Fires!

Alright, I’m gonna say it—Canadians, keep your dang smoke to yourselves, you're killing our summer vibe.

I didn’t sign up for your secondhand campfire every time I breathe in Capital Region air.

I stepped outside yesterday, and there was so much haze I felt like a kid again, trapped in my parents' car while they smoked Marlboros with the windows UP!

Haze Over Albany

And what’s with this haze hanging over Albany? Are we trying to be LA?

You can barely see the Corning Tower, Nipper needs an oxygen mask, and rumors are swirling that the New York State Museum is considering a new exhibit: Breathing in Albany—A Timeline of Regret.

I’m begging Canada: Put the fires out before Stewart's is forced to make a new ice cream flavor called Maple Smoke Swirl.

Why are the Canadian Wildfires Affecting us So Much?

Sources outline several reasons why the Canadian wildfires are affecting us throughout the Capital Region. Here are the four most common:

Prevailing Wind Patterns: Smoke from wildfires in Canada is carried by jet streams and prevailing winds that naturally move air masses from the north and west into the northeastern U.S., including Upstate New York.

Albany’s Geography: Albany sits in a valley, which, according to sources, can act like a bowl for smoke and pollution. When there's limited wind at the surface, that smoke sits and stews like a crockpot over the city.

The Fires Are Massive: These aren’t your average campfires gone wrong. Canada’s 2025 wildfire season has been one of the worst on record, releasing enormous amounts of delicate matter that travels far and wide.

Albany’s Getting the Short End: Because of regional wind patterns, the smoke doesn’t just pass through—it lingers, making the air hazy, the sunsets smoky, and your lungs angry.

How Long Will it Last?

We're expected to reach "unhealthy" levels today, and the poor air quality in the Northeast caused by the Canadian wildfires is expected to last through Wednesday, with conditions improving slightly by Thursday.

