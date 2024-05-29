Big Chunk of $120M Powerball Sold at Stewart’s in Albany County
50K Powerball Winner from the 518
This was not a bad way to kick off the unofficial start to Summer in the Capital Region. While nobody won the top prize from a recent Powerball drawing, someone from the area is 50,000 dollars richer after matching four numbers + the Powerball.
Drawing Held on May 25th
The winning numbers on Saturday, May 25th were 06-33-35-36-64 and Powerball 24, and a Capital Region resident matched four numbers + the Powerball to take home their sizable chunk of the $121,000,000
The 50K winning Powerball ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at the Stewart's at the corners of Albany Shaker and Osborne Road in Colonie.
What are the Odds of Powerball?
Choose five numbers, 1 to 69, and one number, 1 to 26, to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball)
According to the NY Lottery, the odds of hitting a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The game is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening.
The odds of winning $1M is 1 in 11 million, and the $50K winners had odds of 1 in 900K.
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday or Monday, so the money rolls over, and the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will have an estimated jackpot of over $140 million.
