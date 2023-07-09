🚨 A Florida man wanted for murder was shot to death by law enforcement Saturday

🚨 Authorities are not identifying the man shot

🚨 The Attorney General's Office is investigating

JERSEY CITY — A state investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting that left a wanted man from Florida dead, according to officials.

The sound of gunfire rang out on Jefferson Avenue in Jersey City around 11:10 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Attorney General's Office. It took place outside 137 Jefferson Ave., News 12 New Jersey reported.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force were in the city helping to track down a man from Florida, officials said.

The man was accused of being involved in a killing on Friday night in Orlando, Fla. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of murder and attempted murder, the OAG said.

The task force found the man on Jefferson Ave. and he was shot. It's unclear what prompted the shooting or whether he was armed.

Neighbors in the area reportedly told News 12 that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement officers. Video showed several armed officers carrying bulletproof shields and other equipment.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and was declared dead at around 11:45 p.m. that night.

Authorities have not released the name of the man shot or any further information regarding the accusations against him.

The OAG is investigating the shooting.

