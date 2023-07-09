2 South Jersey spots win votes for NJ’s favorite beaches

There are many best beach awards given each year by organizations and publications that New Jersey beaches compete to win, but only one NJ Sea Grant Consortium's annual poll of New Jersey's Favorite Beaches.

What Award Was Being Given?

Every year, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium launches a humongous contest that allows residents and visitors to choose their favorite beaches in Monmouth County, Ocean County, Cape May County, and Atlantic County.

Well, all the votes have been tallied, and, Friday, the voting for the 2023 winners was announced on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

By the way, Ocean City has won the Favorite Beach in New Jersey Award for the last nine consecutive years. Here Are the Results of the 2023 Favorite NJ Beach Voting....

🌊 Favorite Monmouth County Beaches:

- Asbury Park

- Spring Lake

🌊 Favorite Ocean County Beaches:

- Point Pleasant Beach

- Beach Haven

🌊 Favorite Atlantic County Beaches:

- Margate

- Brigantine

🌊 Favorite Cape May County Beaches:

- Ocean City

- Sea Isle City

🌊 2023 New Jersey's Favorite Beaches:

1- Ocean City

2-Sea Isle City

Once again in 2023 — for the tenth straight year — Ocean City remained king in the results of the NJ Sea Grant Consortium's Favorite NJ Beach Contest.

Ocean City's New The Shoppes at The Asbury