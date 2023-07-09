NJ man charged in hit-and-run of 13-year-old boy
🚓 A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run
🚓 An Irvington man is accused of striking the child with his car near a park
🚓 Detectives are continuing their investigation
IRVINGTON — A man has been charged in connection to the hit-and-run of a 13-year-old boy near a park that has left the young victim in the hospital.
Odaniel Exima, 54, of Irvington is charged with leaving the scene and endangering an injured victim for the incident on Saturday morning, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Irvington, was struck on the 1100 block of Grover Steet around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, police said. The road is along Irvington Park, which features a playground, athletic fields, a pond, and other amenities for families.
Police were called to the scene and found the boy seriously injured and suffering in the street. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.
Authorities did not say what kind of vehicle Exima was driving or how he was identified as the driver responsible.
State records did not show any prior convictions for Exima.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom